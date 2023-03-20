The Southern Angami Public Organisation (SAPO) has agreed to suspend a travel ban placed on the Mao community in its territory for more than three months following the Kezoltsa/Koziirii land dispute.

The SAPO had prevented Mao people from travelling or accessing its territory beginning at midnight on December 15, 2022, unless the Tenyimi People's Organisation (TPO) Board of Arbitration resolved the disputed 'traditional land holding' problem between the two communities.

Nevertheless, the organisation said in a late-night update Monday that, on the guidance of its parent body, the Angami Public Organization (APO), it is eliminating the limitation on the movement of Mao persons under its authority as of March 21.

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It went on to say that the APO had determined to take over its difficult topic during an extraordinary meeting on March 17 with its executive members, presidents of all frontal organisations, advisory board members, and intellectuals.

"The interference of Manipur government, conniving with Mao Council, was reacted in distaste as traditional lands straddle towards each other's arbitrarily drawn political boundaries. For the record, SAPO never objected to the Manipur government holding its Cherry Blossom Festival, the establishment of a Manipur Government School or other Manipur Government funded projects and developments carried out at Okhro lkhro which traditionally belongs to Maos, though technically is in Nagaland; stated SAPO.

"The magnanimity of the government of Nagaland is also appreciated as evident from awarding 16 Nagaland government jobs to Mao traditional landowners at T. B. Hospital Khuzama. Nagaland, respecting traditional landowners, and other privileges extended to the community on the basis of brotherhood, in spite of Article 371(A) strictures," it added.

The SAPO went on to state that it looks forward to resolving the existing land dispute traditionally.

"SAPO functionaries also met with the Chief Minister of Nagaland, and are grateful for his concern in the issue. SAPO reiterates that redrawing the political boundary of Nagaland or Manipur is not on its agenda; it added.