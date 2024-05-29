The Southern Angami Youth Organization (SAYO) has expressed deep concern over the ongoing road construction and resurfacing work on the NH-29/NH-2 Kohima-Mao road.

Despite repeated requests, the NHIDCL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited) and other authorities have not addressed the deteriorating condition of the road, posing a serious safety hazard.

SAYO highlighted the lack of accountability and transparency in the ongoing work, stating that NHIDCL has not followed the Detailed Project Report (DPR) norms, leading to the road's dilapidation even before the completion of the work.



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The NH-29/NH-2 is crucial for the Southern Angami area and facilitates trade between Manipur and South East Asian countries, yet it remains neglected. The bridge between Viswema and Jakhama on NH-2 is on the verge of collapsing, posing a threat to human life and vehicle movement.

SAYO demands immediate action from authorities to repair and maintain the road and bridge, warning of a total prohibition of vehicle movement on the highway if the issue is not addressed within 15 days.

SAYO holds NHIDCL, concerned authorities, and contractors responsible for any eventuality.

They also request the Governor of Nagaland, Chief Minister of Nagaland, and State Government Authorities to take appropriate measures against NHIDCL and the contractor.

SAYO hopes for a swift resolution to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens.