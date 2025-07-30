Nagaland marks NEP 2020 anniversary with mega assessment camp for special needs children

The Nagaland Education Mission Society, Samagra Shiksha, in collaboration with Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) under the National Health Mission, organized a Mega Identification and Assessment Camp for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) in Kohima on July 29, marking the 5th anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Held at the Directorate of School Education, the inaugural event saw the participation of 82 children with special needs from five EBRC Blocks of Kohima district. The initiative aimed to identify, assess, and extend support to children with disabilities, ensuring educational access and entitlement benefits.

Advisor for School Education & SCERT, Dr. Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, graced the event as Special Guest and reiterated the state’s commitment to inclusive and equitable education in line with NEP 2020. Additional Secretary, School Education & SCERT, Vikhweno Chale, delivered the keynote address, stressing early intervention for improved learning outcomes. Deputy Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha, Kelhikha Kenye, chaired the session, while DEO Emilo Patton delivered the vote of thanks. Commissioner & Secretary, School Education, Kevileno Angami, and officials from allied departments were also present.

The medical assessments took place at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK), conducted by a team of 11 doctors and 9 RBSK members. Children were screened for multiple disabilities, including visual, locomotor, hearing, dental, ENT, and intellectual impairments. On-the-spot fitting of hearing aids and issuing of disability certificates by the Medical Board were among the key services provided.

The camp, part of Samagra Shiksha’s broader inclusive education strategy, also sought to raise awareness among families and communities. Similar camps will be held across districts as part of the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam celebrations.

The initiative underscores Nagaland’s commitment to translating NEP 2020 into action, especially for marginalized and vulnerable children, by integrating education, health, and social services.