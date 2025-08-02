Nagaland CM reaffirms commitment to sports infrastructure, youth development

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio reaffirmed the Nagaland government’s commitment to strengthening the state’s sporting ecosystem during the inaugural ceremony of the 24th Dr. T Ao Inter-District Football Tournament held at Indira Gandhi Stadium on Friday.

In his address, Rio revealed that astroturf football grounds are being developed across all districts of Nagaland, with six already completed in Dimapur, Phek, Mon, Mokokchung, Tuensang, and Chümoukedima. He added that 28 futsal courts and 31 multipurpose sports buildings are under construction under the state’s sports infrastructure programme.

Highlighting sports as a growing global industry worth $600 billion, Rio stated that Nagaland is working strategically to tap into this expanding market. “Sports is no longer just a form of entertainment, but a global opportunity,” he said.

Under the Chief Minister’s Sports Scholarship initiative, 16 footballers and coaches from the state are undergoing professional training, while two bowlers have been sent abroad for advanced coaching. He also shared that 20 footballers from the JSW Steel sports facility in Bengaluru recently won an exhibition match with a 4-0 scoreline against a regular team.

Paying tribute to Dr. Talimeren Ao—the legendary Naga footballer who captained Independent India’s first Olympic team in 1948—Rio said the tournament honours his legacy as a unifying force in Naga identity. “Dr. T Ao’s story, from a barefoot village boy to an Olympic captain, continues to inspire our youth to dream big,” he noted.

Rio thanked the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for renaming the Junior Girls’ National Football Championship as the Dr. T Ao National Women’s Junior Football Championship starting this year.

Wishing all the teams well for the two-week-long tournament, the Chief Minister concluded by saying, “To be remembered is a blessing, but to be remembered through football is a greater honour.”