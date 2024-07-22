Abu Metha, Associate Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), has been nominated as a delegate for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games 2024. The nomination was announced by the AFI on July 9, 2024, in a letter addressed to Metha.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio congratulated Metha on social media, highlighting the potential impact of this appointment on sports development in India, particularly in Nagaland. Rio expressed gratitude to the AFI for recognising Metha's contributions to the field.

Congratulations, Shri @abumetha, Associate VP of @afiindia, on being nominated as a Delegate for @Paris2024. His experience will greatly benefit sports & games in India, especially Nagaland. Grateful to @afiindia for nominating him & for recognising his role in sports development pic.twitter.com/DUUekFJlth — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) July 22, 2024

The Paris Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024. As a delegate, Metha will represent India's athletics interests at the international sporting event.

This nomination is seen as a significant opportunity for Nagaland to have representation at the Olympic level. It also underlines the growing recognition of sports administrators from India's northeastern states in national and international sporting circles.