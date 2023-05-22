On the occasion of International Day for Biodiversity, the Nagaland State Biodiversity Board (NSBB) emphasized the importance of preserving biological resources for the well-being of future generations. With a significant portion of Nagaland's forests being community-owned, the board stressed the need for comprehensive strategies to ensure the continued provision of essential ecosystem services.

Highlighting the significance of biodiversity, the NSBB's message underlined the importance of integrating biodiversity concerns into planning and implementation processes. The adoption of traditional knowledge and community management of natural resources was also emphasized as essential elements in safeguarding the state's ecological diversity.

Recognizing the collective responsibility for biodiversity conservation, the NSBB called upon various stakeholders, including biodiversity management committees, civil society organizations, NGOs, academic institutions, government agencies, law enforcement authorities, women's and church organizations, and all citizens to actively participate in preserving Nagaland's rich biodiversity.

The NSBB acknowledged the global decline in biodiversity and the subsequent signing of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) by world leaders. In line with the CBD's objectives of conservation, sustainable utilization, and fair sharing of benefits, India enacted the Biodiversity Act in 2002 and formulated the Biological Diversity Rules in 2004. Nagaland has ratified the Biodiversity Act 2002 and implemented the Nagaland Biodiversity Rules 2012.

As mandated by the Biodiversity Act, biodiversity management committees have been established in all villages across Nagaland. These committees have documented all biological resources in the form of a comprehensive People's Biodiversity Register.

Nagaland's biodiversity was described as exceptionally rich, encompassing diverse forests, flora, fauna, agriculture, horticulture, and aquatic ecosystems. The state's unique position within the Indo-Malayan biodiversity hotspot and the eastern Himalayan endemic bird area was attributed to its varied climatic conditions, elevation gradients, and vegetation types.

The NSBB highlighted some remarkable features of Nagaland's biodiversity, including the presence of the world's tallest rhododendron tree and rare orchids such as the tiger orchid (grammatophyllum speciosum), cymbidium tigrinum, and bulbophyllum rothschildianum.

Emphasizing the importance of local plant species in adapting to changing climatic conditions, the NSBB stated that Nagaland's unique floral and faunal biodiversity serves as insurance against the adverse impacts of climate change.