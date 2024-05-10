Nagaland state BJP organized a peaceful rally at Old Market, Dimapur to protest against the Congress' racist slurs on the people of the Northeast in particular and the entire nation in general.

In a statement, the state BJP said, “We vehemently condemn the racist Congress for perpetuating harmful stereotypes about the people of India based on our geographical location and physical attributes.”

Earlier, Sam Pitroda stepped down as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, the decision being accepted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh announced the decision adding that it was taken on Pitroda’s own accord.

"Mr. Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress of his own accord. The Congress President has accepted his decision," said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

The decision came after his racist comment on how Indians from different parts of the country look created a major political controversy amid the ongoing Lok Sabha election – with Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning him for his statement.