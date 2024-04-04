Nagaland: State cabinet to convene crucial meeting with eastern Nagaland officials
The Nagaland State cabinet is set to convene a significant meeting with officials from Eastern Nagaland at the Chief Minister's residential complex in Kohima. Key regional office holders, senior state government officials, and the Eastern Nagaland Gazetted Officers Association are expected to attend.
- Nagaland State cabinet to hold meeting with Eastern Nagaland officials
- Meeting to take place at Chief Minister's residential complex in Kohima
- Key regional office holders and senior state government officials to attend
The State cabinet will hold a meeting with the Eastern Nagaland Gazetted Officers Association today at 3 pm, in the conference hall of chief minister's residential complex, Kohima. Other senior state government officials and holders of important offices from Eastern Nagaland will also be present in this meeting
The meeting will be headed by the Chief Minister of Nagaland.
All the mentioned officials will attend the meeting including, the commissioner and secretary to chief minister of Nagaland, Cabinet ministers, and the president of eastern Nagaland Gazetted Officers' Association.
Officials holding important offices from the region are expected to attend, as outlined in the list accompanying the letter issued by J. Alam, IAS, Chief Secretary of Nagaland.
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