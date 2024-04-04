The State cabinet will hold a meeting with the Eastern Nagaland Gazetted Officers Association today at 3 pm, in the conference hall of chief minister's residential complex, Kohima. Other senior state government officials and holders of important offices from Eastern Nagaland will also be present in this meeting



The meeting will be headed by the Chief Minister of Nagaland.

All the mentioned officials will attend the meeting including, the commissioner and secretary to chief minister of Nagaland, Cabinet ministers, and the president of eastern Nagaland Gazetted Officers' Association.

Officials holding important offices from the region are expected to attend, as outlined in the list accompanying the letter issued by J. Alam, IAS, Chief Secretary of Nagaland.