The first-ever Nagaland potato festival was celebrated on May 10, at a local ground in Jakhama, Kohima.

The festival aims to celebrate Nagaland organic produce and promote the local potatoes in the state.

Speaking at the event, Special Guest, Commissioner of Police Dimapur, Kevithuto Sophie shared the experience and process of planting and harvesting of potatoes in the paddy fields at his native village. He remarked that the southern Angamis are blessed with a bountiful nature.

Senior Scientist and Head Incharge ICAR-CRRI (RS) Shillong Dr N Sailo gave introduction to scientific methods of potato cultivation.

Earlier, host Visakunu Tetso had delivered a key note address while the invocation was done by Pastor John Zao.

District Agricultural Officer Kekhrieletuo Yhome gave the welcome address.