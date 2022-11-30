Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president Khriedi Theunuo on November 29 warned the people of the state to be cautious about the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.

Theunuo warned the same while joining the party's ongoing ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'' which commenced from Congress Bhavan and hundreds of party's activists including the leaders of the Nationalist People's Party (NPP).

Participating in the yatra, they walked to the Indoor Stadium holding banners and placards and then travelled in vehicles up to Kigwema village, about 16.5 km away.

The placards carried by the party workers read 'We need action, not words, We need quality leadership' and 'Save Nagalands Save Nation'.

During the yatra, Theunuo also addressed a press conference, wherein, he alleged that there is no rule of law in the state and people don't respect the government because it does not work for their welfare.

He further alleged that the state government's projects had failed in Nagaland as the state government had wrongly assured the implementing agencies.

The NPCC president while referring to BJP's manifesto for the 2019 general election, wherein, the saffron party promised implementation of the UCC and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said, ''Nagas have to be very careful because if the UCC is enforced our (Nagas) rights will be taken away''.

''UCC is for one nation, one people. Under it, we all have to be Hindus and remain under one law. It will take away the special protection of customary laws and religious rights,'' he claimed.

He further said that if Nagaland gets a weak government, Nagas will have to succumb to the pressure of the BJP government to accept UCC.

While commenting on the CAA, he said that it will give full protection to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants settled and the Nagas themselves will have no right to raise their voice against them.

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