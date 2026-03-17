Nagaland State Disaster Management authority issues weather alert: thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds expected till March 21

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has issued a weather warning, forecasting unsettled conditions across the state from March 17 to 21, 2026.

Most districts are expected to experience frequent thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall likely in Longleng district on March 17. Weather activity is expected to be most intense on March 17 and 18, gradually improving in some areas from March 20 onwards.

Strong surface winds of 30–40 kmph are likely on March 17 and 18, potentially causing damage to temporary structures, uprooting trees, and disrupting power and transport. Districts at risk include Peren, Dimapur, Kohima, Phek, Wokha, Mokokchung, Tuensang, and Kiphire.

Widespread thunderstorms are forecast in Dimapur, Kohima, Wokha, Mokokchung, Mon, Tuensang, Zunheboto, and Peren throughout the period, while districts such as Kiphire, Phek, and Zunheboto may see some relief towards March 20–21. Cloudy to overcast skies are expected intermittently in Kohima, Wokha, Niuland, and Tseminyu.

NSDMA advises residents to exercise caution, avoid open areas during lightning, and take necessary safety measures. While weather conditions may slightly ease towards the end of the forecast period, localized thunderstorms and rainfall are expected to continue across Nagaland until March 21.