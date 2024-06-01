To ensure the smooth, free and fair conduct of the upcoming Municipal/Town council elections, the State Election Commission (SEC) and the state government convened a critical review and coordination meeting at the Chief Secretary’s conference hall on May 29.

The meeting saw the participation of key officials, including the Chief Secretary, the Home Commissioner, the Commissioner & Secretary of Municipal Affairs, the State Nodal Officer of the SEC, and the Police Nodal Officer. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Secretary emphasized the necessity of close coordination between the SEC and government officials assigned to election duties, aiming for a peaceful and orderly election process.

State Election Commissioner T. John Longkumer provided a comprehensive briefing on the measures and preparatory steps taken by the commission to facilitate the election. He reassured the officials that all necessary arrangements were on track, aligning with the established election schedule. Longkumer urged the participants to maintain their dedication to ensuring the elections are conducted as planned, in accordance with commitments made to the Supreme Court of India.

Additionally, the Police Nodal Officer detailed the security arrangements being implemented to guarantee a peaceful polling environment. In support, the Home Commissioner pledged to extend all possible assistance, particularly in the deployment of security personnel, to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.