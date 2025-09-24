Nagaland state employees to wear black ribbons in protest against IAS induction policy

The Confederation of All Nagaland State Service Employees’ Association (CANSSSEA) has announced a symbolic protest by its members against the state government’s recent decision on IAS induction from non-SCS officers.

Starting September 25, 2025, employees across affiliated associations in Kohima will wear black ribbons or badges to express their “bitter resentment” over what they describe as the government’s disregard for merit-based recruitment.

In a circular issued by the association, it was stated that the protest comes in response to the government’s move to conduct the screening of non-SCS officers without reinstating the Advertisement Circular dated March 10, 2025, despite multiple representations from employees. The act of wearing black ribbons is intended as a peaceful and symbolic display of dissent, confined to offices within the state capital.

The circular emphasized that all participating members must continue to follow official protocols, maintain discipline, and attend work regularly, ensuring that the protest does not disrupt administrative functions. Employees from unaffiliated associations are also invited to join in solidarity.

The Confederation highlighted that the government’s current policy risks circumventing legally established modes of recruitment into the IAS, potentially undermining merit-based progression and setting a concerning precedent. Further phases of the protest will be determined and communicated by the Core Committee and Action Committee.

This move reflects growing tension between Nagaland’s state service employees and the government over transparency and fairness in high-level administrative appointments.