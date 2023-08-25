Distinguished scientists, technocrats, and policy makers congregated for the 43rd session of the State Geological Programming Board (SGPB) in Dimapur. Organized by the Department of Geology and Mining, the pivotal meeting took place at the Conference Hall of the Directorate, aiming to evaluate ongoing initiatives and chart the course for the upcoming field season program.

Under the banner of fostering sustainable development while preserving natural treasures, I. Himato Zhimomi, Principal Secretary of Geology and Mining, conveyed a clarion call to the attendees. Emphasizing the solemn responsibility they bear for Nagaland's future, Zhimomi advocated for cautious deliberations regarding the utilization and extraction of state resources. He implored a collective commitment to securing the well-being of generations to come.

The Director of Geology and Mining Department, Khikiya Rengma, illuminated the essence of the SGPB meeting. Rengma elucidated that the conclave facilitated synchronization and evaluation of geological field season programs spanning various organizations. The platform was ripe for brainstorming novel paradigms and strategies to advance the geosciences sector within the state.

Propelling mineral exploration to the forefront of the state's agenda over the next decade, Rengma unveiled the department's vision. A comprehensive mineral development trajectory via mineral block auctions is anticipated, underlining the need for harmonizing the state's mineral regulation legal framework with the National Mineral Policy. The dual-fold strategy aims to strike a delicate equilibrium between economic progress and safeguarding land and resource rights.

The technical segment resonated with discussions of multifarious subjects. Key items on the agenda encompassed the validation of the previous SGPB meeting outcomes, appraisal of accomplishments by diverse agencies and departments, endorsement of the field season program for 2024-25, and in-depth dialogues on the focal points of the session.

Guiding the deliberations was Dr. Kenyelo Rengma, Additional Director of the Geology and Mining Department, who steered the session through insightful discourse and strategic planning.

Er. Kereisiezo Sachu, Joint Director (M) of the Geology and Mining Department, concluded the session on a note of gratitude, acknowledging the collective efforts that fuel the drive for progress in Nagaland's geosciences sector.