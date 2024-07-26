The State Horticulture Department has clinched another prestigious National Award for ‘Promotion of Best Horticulture Farming and Products’ at the International Agriculture and Horti Expo held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The event, organized by the NNS Media Group from July 20 to 22, showcased cutting-edge advancements in agriculture and horticulture from across the country.

Representing the department were three officials and a representative from the Entrepreneurs Associates. Their presence underscored a strong collaborative effort in advancing horticultural excellence. At the expo, the department highlighted a range of home-grown products, including perilla seed oil, ginger powder, dry Naga king chilli, sumac powder, candied mango, and plum.

In addition to promoting these products, the department focused on organic farm produce such as chayote, yam, pumpkin, bird’s eye chilli, large cardamom, dragon fruit, pineapple, pumello, and passion fruit. The showcase also featured three GI-tagged crops: Naga tree tomato, Naga cucumber, and Naga king chilli.