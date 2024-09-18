The State Level Education Committee (SLEC) of Nagaland has ordered the immediate closure of 13 private schools.

The closures were approved after receiving No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the respective District Administrations.

The schools to be closed are:



1. Pinewood School, Kohima

2. Scola Lojes, Kohima

3. East View Home School, Kohima

4. Assemble of God High School, Kohima

5. C.D King School Jotsoma, Kohima

6. King David School Pfutsero, Phek

7. Logos Home Academy, Mokokchung

8. Imsutemjen Memorial High School, Mokokchung

9. Christ King School, Longleng

10. Public School Tohoi Village, Niuland

11. Zion School Kacharigaon, Dimapur

12. Little Star School Aizuto, Zunheboto

13. Christian School Aizuto, Zunheboto