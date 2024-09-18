Nagaland: State Level Education Committee orders immediate closure of 13 private schools
The State Level Education Committee of Nagaland has mandated the closure of 13 private schools. This decision follows the receipt of No Objection Certificates from the respective District Administrations.
The State Level Education Committee (SLEC) of Nagaland has ordered the immediate closure of 13 private schools.
The closures were approved after receiving No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the respective District Administrations.
The schools to be closed are:
1. Pinewood School, Kohima
2. Scola Lojes, Kohima
3. East View Home School, Kohima
4. Assemble of God High School, Kohima
5. C.D King School Jotsoma, Kohima
6. King David School Pfutsero, Phek
7. Logos Home Academy, Mokokchung
8. Imsutemjen Memorial High School, Mokokchung
9. Christ King School, Longleng
10. Public School Tohoi Village, Niuland
11. Zion School Kacharigaon, Dimapur
12. Little Star School Aizuto, Zunheboto
13. Christian School Aizuto, Zunheboto
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