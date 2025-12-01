President Murmu, PM Modi hail Nagaland on Statehood Day

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of Statehood Day, recognising the state's cultural heritage and advancements in sustainable development. Nagaland, which became a state on December 1, 1963, is widely known for its diverse traditions and natural beauty. Senior leaders acknowledged the contributions of Nagaland in various fields, encouraging further progress and prosperity for the state.



In a post shared on social media, President Droupadi Murmu stated, "Warm greetings to the people of Nagaland on Statehood Day! Blessed with a rich culture and boundless natural beauty, Nagaland continues to make commendable strides in sustainable development." Her remarks highlighted the appreciation for the state’s ongoing efforts towards growth while preserving its unique heritage.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended his best wishes, saying, "Warm greetings to my brothers & sisters in Nagaland on the state's Foundation Day!" The message acknowledged Nagaland’s vibrant cultures, proud traditions, and progress over the years, expressing hopes for continued harmony and economic advancement.



Messages from national and regional leaders reflected a shared sentiment of encouragement for the people of Nagaland. Their statements emphasised the state’s journey of harmony and resilience, and expressed optimism for continued achievements in peace, development, and prosperity in the years ahead.