As Nagaland observes its 62nd Statehood Day on December 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended best wishes to the people of the state, hailing Naga culture for its 'spirit of duty and compassion'.

Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi highlighted the rich culture in Nagaland, and stated, "Greetings to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. Nagaland is widely admired for its rich culture and the wonderful nature of people belonging to the state. Naga culture is known for its spirit of duty and compassion. Praying for Nagaland's continuous progress in the times to come."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on Nagaland Day and said that Nagaland is blessed with a glorious culture and heritage.

"Warm greetings to our Naga sisters and brothers on Nagaland Day. Blessed with a glorious culture and heritage, Nagaland is a shining example of our diversity on Bharat's rich cultural tapestry. I pray to God for the state to prosper under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio Ji," Amit Shah posted on X.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu had also extended wishes, praising the strides made by the state in various development parameters.

President Murmu, on December 1 took to the microblogging site X and lauded the state's progress as 'praiseworthy'.

She stated on X, "Greetings to the people of Nagaland on the statehood day. Endowed with a rich heritage of flora and fauna, Nagaland is also a land of bravery. Nagaland's strides in various development parameters are praiseworthy. My best wishes to the people of this beautiful state for a peaceful, prosperous and progressive future."

The northeastern state of Nagaland was formed on this day in 1963.