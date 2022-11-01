Former Nagaland Chief Minister, T R Zeliang, has urged the Naga people to join hands and support the negotiating groups in order to bring the Naga Political issue to a logical conclusion as soon as possible, as this is the best time for a solution.

Zeliang, the current chairman of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), stated this on October 31 during a press conference in the state's Chumoukedima.

He also claimed that at the moment, all Naga negotiating groups have joined forces, and all 60 MLAs are speaking with one voice in support of a Naga solution, adding, ''So, instead of pointing fingers at each other with a political vendetta for personal gain, why don't we all join hands and support both negotiating groups to reach a logical conclusion as soon as possible?

Maintaining that political talks between the Government of India (GoI) and the NSCN (IM) are progressing positively, he stated, '' The Government of India will bring out the common draught so that before inking the accord, it can be brought to the Naga leaders, and all concerned to see''.

According to the former chief minister of Nagaland, the negotiation has lasted long enough and must have a logical conclusion.

''Some major issues that are being debated but have yet to be resolved must be resolved amicably as soon as possible,'' he said.

He further said that the state government's core committee on the Naga Political Issue has been informed that some competency points are transitional toward a final settlement.

Zeliang also asserted that no Prime Minister or Home Minister has come up in this manner with such a positive attitude to resolve the Naga Political issue in the last many decades.

He also said that this is the best opportunity for both parties, the GoI, and the Nagas to finally resolve the long-protracted Naga Political Issue.

The Government of India (GoI) has held parallel peace talks with the NSCN-IM and the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC, NNPGs), which includes representatives from at least seven Naga groups.