Nagaland steps up work on 19 EMRS projects, targets operationalisation by next year

The Nagaland government on March 12 informed the Assembly that efforts are underway to operationalise at least 19 under-construction Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across the state by next year.

Replying to a starred question raised by JD(U) MLA Jwenga Seb, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the EMRS projects in the state fall under both the old and new phases of the centrally sponsored scheme.

Rio said the earlier phase of the scheme was implemented by the Planning Department, while the new phase is being executed by the Department of Tribal Affairs.

Providing details, the chief minister said that under the old scheme, the EMRS at Phenshunyu in Tseminyu district has achieved around 75 per cent physical progress and more than 96 per cent financial progress. Meanwhile, the EMRS at Kade in Phek district has recorded about 60 per cent physical progress, with full financial progress already completed.

Both projects are expected to be completed by next month, he added.

Under the new phase of the scheme, EMRS projects are currently under construction at Chiechama in Kohima district, Tuli in Mokokchung district, Pelhang in Peren district, Vidima in Dimapur district, Riphyim in Wokha district and Phelungre in Kiphire district.

According to the chief minister, these projects have recorded physical progress ranging from about 33 per cent to over 60 per cent and are expected to be completed by December 2027.

Rio further informed the House that additional EMRS projects are being implemented by the Department of Tribal Affairs in several other locations, including Watiyim, Longwa, Tening, Longsa, Noklak, Noksen, Akhakhu, Japu, Botsa, Tamlu and Yimjenkimong.

The Eklavya Model Residential Schools are aimed at providing quality residential education to students from Scheduled Tribe communities in remote areas, with a focus on improving access to modern education while preserving indigenous culture.