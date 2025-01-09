The Deputy Commissioner of Mokokchung, Thsuvisie Phoji, has granted permission to JKM Infra Works, Guwahati, Assam, to conduct stone blasting for road widening on the two-lane stretch from DEF Police Church to Yisemyong along NH 61 (New NH 02).

The blasting operation is scheduled for today, January 9, 2025, between 3:00 PM and 10:00 PM, at the Angetyongpang Tzu River area.

The permission comes with strict terms and conditions to ensure public safety:

The contractor must ensure the safety and security of the lives and property of those using the road.



Also Read: Nagaland: Apex body of 5 major tribes opposes fencing of Indo-Myanmar border

The company is required to adhere to all provisions of the Explosives Act and Rules, 2008.

JKM Infra Works LLP will bear full responsibility for any damage to life or property resulting from the operation.

This permit is valid only for the specified date and timeframe, reinforcing the need for compliance with safety protocols during the operation.

The road widening project is a crucial step in improving infrastructure and connectivity in the region, but authorities have emphasized the importance of ensuring public safety during the execution of such high-risk activities.