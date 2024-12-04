The traditional stone-pulling ceremony took place on December 4 at Kigwema Village, Nagaland, as part of the ongoing Hornbill Festival 2024. Organised by the Southern Angami Public Organization (SAPO) and the Southern Angami Youth Organization (SAYO), the event brought together locals in vibrant traditional attire, including men, women, and children, to participate in the historic ritual.

The ceremony, a key cultural tradition, is held to commemorate the rich heritage of the region. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, attended the event and highlighted the importance of the Hornbill Festival in showcasing the cultural richness of Nagaland.

He also spoke about the changing development scenario in the northeast under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He praised the Hornbill Festival for its cultural vibrancy and significance, noting that it represents a milestone in the region's development. Reflecting on India’s progress over the past 75 years, Shekhawat acknowledged the historical neglect of the northeast but pointed out that this has changed since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014.

"India's development includes the northeast, particularly Nagaland, advancing at the same rhythm, speed, and scale," he stated.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who was the Chief Host for the occasion, expressed his joy at seeing the community come together for the celebration, marking a tribute to the blessings and cultural pride nurtured over the years through the festival.

"We have come together to pull a stone to the Kisama site as a tribute to the blessings we have received over the past 25 years of celebrating our rich culture, tradition, and custodianship," CM Rio said.