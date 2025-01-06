Nagaland United Sports Club striker Bokato Awomi has earned a coveted spot in the U-20 SAFF Championship selection trials, set to kick off in Goa next week.

The promising youngster will showcase his skills during the week-long trials from January 8-14, as national selectors scout talent for the upcoming U-20 SAFF Championship in May.

Awomi's call-up comes on the back of stellar performances in domestic competitions. The forward turned heads during the 2024 Santosh Trophy campaign and continued his rich vein of form in youth tournaments, including standout displays in the Subroto Cup U-17 and Oil India Tournament U-20.

"The entire team and management of Nagaland United Sports Club take immense pride in Bokato's achievement," the club said in a statement. "We are confident that Bokato will make the most of this opportunity, bringing pride to both our club and the state."

Should Awomi impress in Goa, he could earn himself a spot in the final squad for the U-20 SAFF Championship, scheduled for May 8-18, 2025.