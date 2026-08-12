Nagaland student bodies ask schools to skip I-Day event over mandatory singing of "Vande Mataram"

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) and the Ao Students’ Conference (AKM) have directed schools and educational institutions under their respective jurisdictions not to send students to Independence Day programmes on August 15, citing objections to the mandatory playing or singing of the revised version of Vande Mataram at official functions.

In a notification issued on August 12, the NSF asked its federating units and subordinate bodies to ensure that schools and educational institutions do not send students to Independence Day programmes until the directive mandating the playing or singing of the revised Vande Mataram during official functions is withdrawn.

The NSF clarified that it has no objection to the observance of Independence Day or to showing respect to the National Flag, National Anthem and other national symbols. It said its objection was specifically to compulsory participation in Vande Mataram, particularly in circumstances where its devotional and religious imagery may conflict with the conscience and beliefs of students belonging to non-Hindu communities.

The student body cited the constitutional protection of freedom of conscience and religion, as well as Article 371A of the Constitution, in opposing compulsory participation. It maintained that students should not be compelled to take part in an expression that may have religious implications for them.

The NSF also said it had previously raised the matter with the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 28, 2026.

The federation further directed that students who choose not to participate in Vande Mataram on grounds of conscience or religious belief should not be subjected to disciplinary action, discrimination, intimidation or any academic consequences.

Following the NSF notification, the AKM issued a separate directive covering schools and educational institutions within its jurisdiction in Mokokchung district. It asked institutions not to send students to the August 15 celebrations “until further direction”, citing similar concerns regarding mandatory participation in Vande Mataram and the protection of students’ freedom of conscience and religious belief.

The directives come ahead of Independence Day celebrations across Nagaland, placing the issue of compulsory participation in the revised Vande Mataram at the centre of a fresh debate over national observances, constitutional freedoms and the religious sensitivities of students.