Nagaland student body issues 72-hour ultimatum over delayed NH-29 project, threatens highway blockade

The Chakhesang Students Union (CSU), an apex student organisation in Nagaland's Phek district, has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to NHIDCL demanding termination of the contractor executing the delayed NH-29 Kohima-Jessami Road project, warning of a total highway blockade from September 30 if its demand is not met.

The CSU also sealed the contractor's base camp at North Kikruma on September 25, alleging that the company had failed to complete the road project despite repeated extensions.

CSU president Povozo Soho said the student body had been raising the issue for the past two years and had given the contractor several opportunities to fulfil its commitments.

“We cannot tolerate anymore,” Soho said while addressing the media at the contractor's base camp.

According to CSU general secretary Rhilo Chiero, the Chakhabama-Kikruma package was awarded to the contractor on October 10, 2023, with the original completion deadline set for January 4, 2026.

Despite the contractor missing the deadline, the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) granted an extension until September 24. The extended deadline expired on Thursday.

Chiero claimed that physical progress on the package stood at only 44.30 per cent even after the extension. He also alleged that the contractor had failed to deploy adequate machinery and labour and had not carried out necessary maintenance work.

In a memorandum submitted to the Executive Director (Projects) of the NHIDCL Regional Office in Kohima, the CSU said the prolonged delay had caused hardship to people dependent on the highway.

The union described NH-29 as a lifeline for people in Phek, Meluri and Kiphire districts of Nagaland and adjoining areas of Manipur.

The CSU also referred to a six-point agreement signed on June 22 between the student body, NHIDCL and the contractor to facilitate completion of the project. However, the union alleged that the contractor subsequently failed to honour its commitments.

Following the alleged failure to meet the agreed targets, the CSU said it sealed the contractor's base camp on Friday and would not allow further work under the package.

The student body has demanded that NHIDCL terminate the existing contractor and initiate a fresh tendering process.

It warned that if NHIDCL fails to act within 72 working hours, the union will begin a total blockade of the national highway from September 30.