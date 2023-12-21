The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) shifted its headquarters from the Naga Club building to the Naga Solidarity Park in Kohima, Nagaland, on Wednesday.

The move follows directives from the Angami Public Organisation (APO) and the Kohima Village Council (KVC) to vacate the premises by December 31. The APO and KVC stated that the building legally belonged to the Naga Club, and the NSF had been preserving and using it as their office.

They further pointed out that the current building was in a dilapidated state and required immediate reconstruction. The NSF noted that the Naga Club building has been a symbol of the Naga people's resilience and has witnessed many historical events, including the Naga Plebiscite on May 16, 1951.

The NSF came to occupy this building during a turbulent period, intending to preserve this symbol of Naga heritage. In 1983, the NSF, led by then President Late Vizolie Sorhie, reclaimed the Naga Club building, which was occupied by the Forest Department, despite the department's refusal to hand it over.

The NSF then moved into the Naga Club building in April 1983, with the aid of Neivor Rutsa, who volunteered his vehicle for the shift.

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