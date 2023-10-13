A sensational case of ragging has come to the fore from the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Tura campus in Meghalaya, where a student from Nagaland has reportedly been subjected to harsh ragging by seniors.

The incident reportedly occurring on the night of October 8, in the Arbella Boys' hostel. Reports that the victim, an MBA student in the Department of Agri Business Management, was called out of his room after about 1 a.m. He was escorted to the basement by a group of students who appeared to be his seniors. Taking advantage of a power disruption, the individuals used their mobile phone flashlights to verbally abuse him and forced him into degrading actions. The student, in a state of fear and panic, complied after allegedly being physically assaulted by the perpetrators. The next day, the student left the hostel campus and returned to Nagaland, where he filed a police report.

Meanwhile, the Naga Students’ Union in Shillong (NSUS) has called for action against those responsible for the incident. The NSUS has written to NEHU Vice-Chancellor Professor Prabha Shankar Shukla, demanding his immediate intervention and justice for the student within 24 hours.

The Mima Students’ Union (MSU), based in Kohima, has also taken up the matter, while lodging a strong complaint with NEHU authorities. MSU President Meteiienuo Ngukha has raised the issue with the Angami Krotho in Shillong, urging them to intervene and champion the case to seek justice for the student. Ngukha stated, “The union is utterly shocked and saddened that such heinous acts are being committed towards an innocent and hardworking member of our union. The union condemns the practice of ragging or violence in any form.”

The NEHU authorities have refrained from commenting on the incident. NEHU Vice Chancellor Professor Prabha Shankar Shukla is expected to release an official statement regarding the matter later today.

Meanwhile, some reports are also stating that despite being informed of the incident, the West Garo Hills police have not yet taken action, citing the absence of an official complaint. It is important to note that the police have the authority to initiate cases on their own (suo moto) in cases where no official complaint has been lodged.

Noteworthy here is that ragging is a punishable offense in India. The law stipulates that anyone found guilty of participating in or abetting ragging within or outside an educational institution may face imprisonment for up to two years, a fine of up to ten thousand rupees, or both. If the specific individuals involved are not identified, all participants in or present at the ragging activity are liable for punishment under the Act. Collective punishment may be imposed to serve as a deterrent and exert collective pressure on potential raggers.