Rendemo Odyuo, a 25-year-old student, was swept at Dzuvuru Stream in Wokha district, Nagaland, on June 27, at approximately 4:00 pm.

Odyuo, who resided near the Traffic Control Room in Midland, Kohima, has been missing for three days.

In response to this incident, the Wokha district authorities have launched a widespread search operation. K. Furhesie Nyuwi, Additional Deputy Commissioner and CEO of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Wokha, has called upon all village councils upstream of the Doyang dam to form search teams within their jurisdictions.

These teams are tasked with assisting in locating and retrieving Odyuo's body along the stream's path. The DDMA has circulated Odyuo's details to aid in identification during the search efforts.

Local law enforcement and civil defense units have been alerted to the situation. The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority in Kohima has also been informed of the ongoing search operation.

The DDMA Wokha office is coordinating the efforts and has requested that any information related to Odyuo's whereabouts be reported to them immediately.