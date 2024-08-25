The Lotha Students' Union (LSU) has condemned the physical assault on a pastor of the Yanpha Baptist Church, in Naukhuti Town on August 24, demanding a policy to eradicate heinous deeds in the name of the government.

The statement followed the revelation that a cadre of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Khango) faction brutally assaulted Rhanlamo Kikon without any reason.

The attack was premeditated, involving point-blank pistol firing with the explicit intent to murder.

The accused has been identified as Akhekevi, son of Ahovi from Kiyezhu B village.

The union LSU termed the act 'abhorrent', stating that it "violates the fundamental rights and dignity of the victim but also reflects a grave disregard for the well-being of a spiritual leader."

Furthermore, the union urged authorities to take action and punish the culprit, stating, "Every individual deserves to live in an environment free from fear, exploitation, and harm, and any form of abuse against one is utterly reprehensive."

Meanwhile, they also demanded that measures must be put in place to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Appealing to the NSCN/GPRN (Khango) faction not to enroll vis-a-vas disown such unpatriotic and mentally ill Anti-Naga individuals, the LSU further reiterated that the barbaric act be condemned and a policy to eradicate such heinous deeds by a cadre in the name of the government be enforced.

They stated that similar incidents "tarnishes the image of the faction in its endeavor to sing the spirit of Naga Nationalism or the office will be left with no other option but to move non-cooperation towards the NSCN/GPRN (Khango)."

Denouncing the incident, the LSU said that such acts have no place in a civilised society. They extended solidarity and empathy to Rhanlamo Kikon and his family, further pledging support in their pursuit of justice.

"The LSU also urge all right-thinking citizens to join us in condemning this atrocity and demand accountability from those responsible," the statement concluded.