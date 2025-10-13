Nagaland students' body backs state enumeration drive, warns of illegal migration threats

The Naga Students' Federation has thrown its weight behind Nagaland's controversial enumeration exercise, characterising it as essential for protecting residents' rights and addressing what it describes as unchecked illegal entry into the state.

The exercise aims to identify residents who settled in Nagaland before December 1, 1963, and their direct descendants—a criterion designed to establish eligibility for state-specific benefits and privileges.

However, the initiative faces significant resistance. The NSF expressed concern that four concerned tribes are refusing to participate in the process, raising questions about the enumeration's legitimacy and reception across the state.

"The exercise must not be seen as a divisive or discriminatory act, but as a necessary step toward clarity, fairness and administrative integrity," the federation stated.

According to the NSF, illegal migration presents a mounting challenge. The organisation claims that non-Nagas continue entering the state illegally and have obtained official state-recognised certificates while accessing quotas and privileges designated exclusively for inhabitants.

The federation has called for stricter enforcement of the Inner Line Regulation—a colonial-era law restricting land ownership and residency rights—and enhanced border vigilance to prevent unauthorised entry.

The NSF also addressed criticism directed at the Inner Line Regulation Commission, the body overseeing the enumeration. Some political observers have dismissed the commission as merely a committee, but the NSF defended its legitimacy.

"The ILRC was constituted by the highest decision-making authority of the Naga Students' Federation, the Federal Assembly, and carries the collective mandate of all the federating units of NSF," the organisation stated.

The federation emphasised that the commission emerged from decades of institutional experience and constitutional guidance, citing persistent failures in implementing migration restrictions.

The NSF called for unity and restraint from political actors, warning against statements that could divide Nagaland at a critical moment.

"The enumeration exercise is not a campaign against any community; rather, it is a protective mechanism that will secure the future of all rightful inhabitants and prevent exploitation of the State's resources and opportunities by those with no legitimate claim," the federation said.

The organisation reiterated its commitment to protecting Naga rights while respecting communities that have coexisted harmoniously within the state. Founded in 1947, the NSF indicated it would not compromise on core principles despite political pressures.