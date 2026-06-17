Nagaland students' body calls ‘black friday’ protest over delay in girls' hostel project

The All Nagaland College Students' Union (ANCSU) has announced a statewide "Black Friday" protest on June 19 to press for the timely construction of a 100-bedded girls' hostel at Kohima Science College (Autonomous), Jotsoma.

Under the protest programme, ANCSU members will hoist black flags in colleges across Nagaland to express their dissatisfaction over delays in the project.

Addressing a press conference in Kohima on Wednesday, June 17, ANCSU Assistant General Secretary Imnawabang Longkumer said the union's 20-day ultimatum to the government regarding the hostel project had expired.

Longkumer said the union had received assurance from the concerned department that funds allocated for the hostel would not lapse and would be used exclusively for the construction of the facility. He described this as a significant achievement for the student community.

However, he said the department had informed the union that while it was ready to proceed with the project, it required a written directive and approval from the Office of the Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio.

According to Longkumer, the department has sought an additional week to obtain the necessary approval. He expressed concern that the absence of a formal directive from the Chief Minister's Office was delaying the project.

"The department is ready, but the approval is yet to come. We demand transparency and a written resolution," he said.

The student body warned that if the approval is not granted, it would launch a second phase of agitation involving a larger statewide movement.

ANCSU General Secretary Sotilo Tep said the issue was not merely about constructing a hostel building but was linked to the future of students and the quality of education in the State.

"When education is delayed, dreams are delayed. When girls are neglected, society is weakened," Tep said.

The union reiterated its demand for transparency, accountability and protection of students' interests, stating that it would continue its campaign until the government fulfils its commitment to the student community.