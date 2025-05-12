The Chakhesang Students' Union (CSU) in Nagaland has intensified its agitation against NIHIDCL and Ratna Infrastructure Project Pvt. Ltd., seizing three government vehicles to demand fulfilment of long-standing commitments.

The student body issued a stern notification on May 12, warning of continued protests until their demands are met. Despite previous warnings circulated through media and social platforms on May 11, the union took decisive action by impounding the vehicles.

"The Union reiterates its unwavering commitment and stand toward the demands made," the notification reads, highlighting the organisation's determination.

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The union has strategically exempted critical service vehicles, including those for medical services, administrative services, fire and emergency services, police and paramilitary forces, and power department staff.

CSU President Pfhulo Sara criticised the approached parties for their "lackadaisical attitude and utter disregard for the directives of the CSU."

Local authorities, including the Deputy Commissioner of Phek and Superintendent of Police, have been informed of the ongoing agitation.

The notification warns that the protest will "continue with full intensity until the demands of the CSU are met," signalling a potentially prolonged standoff.