The Chakhesang Students' Union (CSU) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) demanding urgent repair of the deteriorating Kohima–Jessami Road (Package 2).

In a strongly worded letter to the NHIDCL’s Regional Office in Kohima, the CSU condemned the gross negligence of both NHIDCL and EPC contractor M/s Ratna Infrastructure Project Pvt. Ltd., citing multiple ignored representations and on-ground inspections.

With monsoon season approaching, CSU demanded immediate pothole repairs, clearing of landslide debris, construction of proper drainage systems and rockfall and landslide mitigation.

Failure to meet these demands will prompt escalated protests. “This continued apathy is unacceptable,” the Union stated. “We will not remain silent spectators to institutional failure that endangers public safety.”



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