The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) urged Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to reconsider the proposed candidature of Non Nagas for the government nominee in the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) as decisions impacting the day-to-day lives of citizens are made through these platforms which are pivotal for local governance.

In a letter to the Nagaland CM, the federation stressed indigenous representation, stating, "For these decisions to genuinely reflect the needs and aspirations of the people, it is imperative that the representatives are closely aligned with the local indigenous communities."

"Indigenous representation is not merely a matter of presence but of ensuring that the unique identity, culture, and historical context of the Naga people are upheld and preserved," the NSF added.

Highlighting that reservations in the ULBs should be exclusively for indigenous Nagas of Nagaland state, the NSF urged that the integrity and agency of the Naga people remain maintained in decision-making processes at the local level. "The inclusion of non-indigenous individuals in these reserved categories dilutes the representation of the Naga community and undermines the very purpose of these reservations," they added.

The Naga federation pointed that the indigenous identity is linked to land, traditions, and self-governance and that Naga identity, culture, and governance must be preserved.

In the letter, they also stated, "Allowing non-indigenous individuals to occupy positions meant for indigenous representatives poses a threat to the preservation of our unique cultural and social fabric. It is crucial that our governance structures reflect our identity and cater to the needs and aspirations of the indigenous Naga populace."

"While we advocate for the rights and representation of indigenous Nagas of Nagaland state, we also uphold the principles of inclusivity and equality. However, inclusivity must not come at the cost of compromising the indigenous Naga peoples’ rights," they said, further stressing that all communities must thrive, and rights of indigenous populations protected and prioritised.

The federation urged the Nagaland CM to reconsider the candidature of Non Nagas for the government nominee in the ULBs. "We appeal for your support in ensuring that the reservations within the ULBs remain exclusively for indigenous Naga individuals of Nagaland state, thereby safeguarding our identity, culture, and governance."

"We trust in your commitment to uphold the democratic principles and the rights of the indigenous people of Nagaland. We look forward to your positive response and action on this matter," they concluded.