Nagaland students’ body warns of stir over delay in girls’ hostel project

The All Nagaland College Students' Union (ANCSU) on Friday, May 8, warned the Nagaland government of an agitation if the delay in the construction of a proposed girls’ hostel at Kohima Science College is not addressed within a week.

Addressing the media in Kohima, ANCSU president Kivika Yeptho alleged that the government’s failure to utilise Rs 3.53 crore sanctioned by REC Limited under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme has put the project at risk.

According to the student body, the proposal for the girls’ hostel was submitted in 2022 through the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), and the project was approved in 2023. The first instalment of Rs 1.5 crore was reportedly released in April that year.

However, the project allegedly failed to take off after plans were made to upgrade the hostel into an “international standard facility”, resulting in a revised project estimate of ₹6 crore.

The union claimed that despite three years having passed since the release of the initial funds, the amount remains unutilised, and REC has now reportedly initiated steps to seek a refund due to the expiry of the project timeline.

ANCSU also raised concerns over the lack of transparency surrounding the revised project, stating that no detailed blueprint or facility plan had been shared with students.

The union said female students currently rely on a single 100-bed hostel and demanded the immediate commencement of the project to address accommodation challenges and safeguard the sanctioned funds.

ANCSU warned that it would launch an agitation if the government and the departments concerned fail to act within the next week.