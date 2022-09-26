The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) on September 26 condemned the failed attempt made by the Indian armed forces, through one of its personnel, Thiyam Ashok Singh who allegedly planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the site where the program for renovation of Jadonang Memorial was going on at Puilang village in Tamenglong District on September 23.

As per reports, the accused CRPF personal is a C1D/GD of the 87" battalion of the CRPF of Kambiron.

"The admission by the accused that the IED was planted under the direction of his commander Inspector Dogra Singh of the 87th CRPF Battalion while the IED was delivered to him by the 39th Assam Rifles at Nungba reveals a new low in the sinister plot of the Indian Armed forces to hijack the hard-canted peace brought about by the ongoing political negotiation between the Government of India and the Naga Political Groups," NSF said in an official statement.

The Federation further claimed that it has now left to wonder as to how many such incidents had gone undetected in the past and how many innocent Naga souls were made to face the brunt of the armed forces atrocities for no fault of theirs.

"It is convinced that this incident cannot be one isolated case as the Indian armed forces will have no qualms in victimizing the innocent civilians to meet their desired goal of creating chaos and confusions through dubious means. as exposed by the Puilang Incident," the statement added.

"The Federation is also relieved that the attempt to cause death and grievous hurt was thwarted by the vigilant women folks of Puilang village. It is truly hard to imagine the harassments and the hardships that the civilian populace would have to endure had the nefarious design of the armed forces succeeded. The Federation acknowledges and appreciate the women folk of Puilang for their fearless role in preventing the worst from happening to our people by punravelling the evil plot," the statement read further.