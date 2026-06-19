Nagaland students launch statewide agitation over delay in girls' hostel project

The All Nagaland College Students' Union (ANCSU) on Friday, June 19, launched the first phase of a statewide agitation to protest the government's failure to begin construction of a long-pending 100-bed girls' hostel at Kohima Science College (Autonomous), Jotsoma.

The agitation began with the observance of 'Black Friday' across colleges affiliated to the union following the expiry of an ultimatum issued to the authorities over the project.

As part of the protest, black flags were hoisted at affiliated colleges across Nagaland to symbolise what the student body described as the government's continued inaction on a key educational infrastructure project affecting the welfare, safety and academic prospects of female students.

In a statement, the ANCSU alleged that despite repeated representations and appeals, the government had failed to take concrete steps towards initiating the hostel project.

The union said the widespread participation of affiliated and associate units in the protest reflected growing resentment among students over the delay in implementing the facility.

Reiterating its demand for the immediate construction and completion of the 100-bed girls' hostel, the students' body described the issue as "non-negotiable" and accused the government of forcing students to resort to democratic forms of protest due to prolonged inaction.

The ANCSU warned that the agitation would be intensified if the authorities failed to address the issue. It said responsibility for any escalation of the protest would lie with the government if the matter remained unresolved.

The union has called for immediate and concrete action from the state government and directed its affiliated units to remain prepared for the next phase of agitation.

It also announced that a massive statewide protest rally would be organised in the coming days if its demand for the girls' hostel continues to be ignored.

The proposed hostel project has been a longstanding demand of the student community, which argues that the facility is essential to improve accommodation and support for female students pursuing higher education in the state.