The All Nagaland College Students' Union (ANCSU) has issued a memorandum to the Chief Secretary of Nagaland, highlighting critical issues affecting the state's student community. The union's demands focus on scholarship management, regulation of coaching institutes, and improvement of college transportation.

A key concern raised by ANCSU is the long-delayed implementation of a Scholarship Nodal Cell. "The cell has been constituted in the paper for the past 4 years and not implemented in action," the union stated, urging the government to fulfil its 2019 promise to establish this oversight body.

The memorandum also addresses the proliferation of coaching institutes in Nagaland. While acknowledging their positive impact, ANCSU proposes that "these institutes must also come under certain educational regulation/authority of the state" to ensure proper oversight and student safety.

Transportation issues in government colleges were also highlighted. The union praised the government's provision of buses to five colleges but pointed out ongoing challenges. "Particularly, Dimapur Govt. College, where there is more than 1800+ students who travel from Niuland and Chumukedima districts every morning to attend their classes," ANCSU noted, calling for additional buses to meet student needs.

ANCSU concluded with a firm request for prompt action, warning that delay "may invite confrontation and retaliation from the students' community.