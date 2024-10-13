The Sümi Hoho (SH) has called on the Nagaland state government to expedite the implementation of the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN), stressing its importance for the protection of the state’s indigenous identity and heritage.

In a statement, SH president Dr. Vihuto Asumi said that the RIIN is vital in preserving the unique cultural identity, rights, and privileges of Nagaland's indigenous communities. Asumi noted that, in an era marked by external influences and migration, safeguarding the distinct heritage of the indigenous people has become more critical than ever.

“The RIIN will act as a legal framework to prevent the erosion of indigenous rights, ensuring that only those with legitimate claims to the land receive its benefits,” Asumi said. He further cautioned that without proper implementation, there is a risk of misrepresentation, which could undermine the state's cultural fabric.

The SH also highlighted that the establishment of RIIN would help maintain social harmony by reducing potential conflicts over land ownership, customary laws, and political representation. The organization believes that clearly defining who qualifies as an indigenous inhabitant will prevent future disputes.

Commending the state government’s recent decision to move forward with RIIN, the SH demanded that the cut-off date of December 1, 1963, be uniformly applied across Nagaland, including Dimapur. It rejected the alternative date of November 21, 1979, proposed for Dimapur, warning that it would create inconsistencies in the verification process.

Dr. Asumi stressed that the verification of Indigenous Inhabitant Certificates (IICs) must be conducted transparently and with the involvement of traditional village authorities to ensure credibility. He assured the SH's full cooperation with the government to facilitate a smooth and fair process.

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