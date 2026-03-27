Nagaland tables Bill to create Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, on March 26, introduced a Bill in the Assembly to establish the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA), an interim administrative body proposed for the state’s eastern districts. The legislation is scheduled to be taken up for consideration and passage on Friday, March 27, Speaker Sharingain Longkumer said.

The move follows the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MoA) on February 5 between the Government of India, the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), paving the way for the formation of the FNTA.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, while presenting the state Budget, described the development as significant and congratulated residents of the eastern districts. He expressed “deep gratitude” to the Union government and stakeholders for enabling what he termed a historic agreement.

“This agreement reflects the government’s sustained commitment to increased participation in governance and achieving measurable outcomes for our people in the eastern districts while addressing the aspirations of all citizens of the state,” Rio said.

The Chief Minister stated that the government had been working to expedite the formation of the interim body, leading to the tabling of the Bill in the ongoing Assembly session. He also announced a grant of Rs 100.57 crore for the FNTA, calling it a proportional allocation from the state’s divisible development fund after accounting for statewide obligations.

Explaining the timing, Rio said the Bill’s introduction was slightly delayed due to the late presentation of the Budget. “According to the agreement, we are required to hold consultations with the Centre. We have written to the Union home secretary seeking consultation,” he said.

The draft legislation was prepared by the state’s law and justice department, incorporating provisions of the MoA and finalised based on the advice of the Advocate General. Despite no formal response yet from the Centre, the government proceeded with the introduction of the Bill.

“We had assured ENPO that we would present the Bill and move towards its passage in the current session. Accordingly, the Bill has been introduced in the House… and it will be taken up for discussion and passing tomorrow,” Rio said.

The proposed authority is seen as a key step in addressing long-standing demands from six eastern districts under the ENPO, which have sought a separate administrative arrangement citing concerns over neglect and underdevelopment.