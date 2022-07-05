Nagaland’s taekwondo team won 18 medals (8 gold, 6 silver, and 4 bronze) in the Titabor Dojang Taekwondo Academy's Open India Kukkiwon Dispatched Master Championship, held at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Jorhat, Assam. The championship was conducted from July 1 to July 3.

The squad also finished third overall, after Delhi and Assam. Shiuthong and Shiusuthong, twin brothers, won gold medals in the under 22 kg and 24 kg Pee Wee categories.

Alimthong, the youngest contestant from Nagaland, won a silver medal in the 16 kg pee Wee category at the age of six (U-8). Visabiu Peseyie, state taekwondo coach, and Khrieto, manager, led a team of 20 players from Sports Academy, IG Stadium in Kohima.

Coach Visabiu Peseyie urged that talented players undergo specific training and competition on a regular basis in order to become professional players.

It needs mention here that five Naga Taekwondo athletes, Heutingyi Zeliang, Boto Chophy, Teklung Phom, Yentsuthung Tikhir, and Neikhozo Naprantsu, had been enrolled in the Army Boys Sports Company in Ranikhet, Uttarakhand.