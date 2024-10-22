The Nagaland Taekwondo Association participated in the 40th Senior National Taekwondo Championship held in Pondicherry from 18th to 20th October 2024.

An 18-member team from Nagaland, consisting of eight boys and seven girls, along with three team officials, was led by T. Alem Aier as the Senior Team Coach, Santsuthung Ngullie as the Team Coach, and Keneingulie as the Team Manager.

Malika Baruah secured a bronze medal in the girls' under 53 kg category. She achieved this by defeating competitors from West Bengal, the Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI), and Madhya Pradesh, before losing in the semifinal against Chandigarh.



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This championship also served as a qualification round for the National Games, which are scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand in January 2025. Malika Boruah in the under 53 kg category and Dipika Hazarika in the under 46 kg category qualified for the National Games.

Both Malika Boruah and Dipika Hazarika are Assam Rifles Cadres currently posted at the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School (ARTC&S) in Sukhovi.

The players expressed their gratitude to the Nagaland Taekwondo Association (NTA) officials for organizing a month-long coaching camp under a Korean coach.

The team officials specifically acknowledged Pele Khezhie, President of NTA, Kethosituo Sekhose, NCS, Director of Youth Resources and Sports Nagaland, Visabiu Peseyie, State Taekwondo Coach, and the Commanding Officer of Assam Rifles, Sukhovi, along with the supporting staff of Assam Rifles.