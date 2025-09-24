Nagaland takes concrete steps to resolve RMSA 2016 teachers’ grievances

The State Government has moved decisively to address the long-pending grievances of the RMSA 2016 batch teachers, following two high-level meetings this month with officials and teacher representatives.

The first meeting, held on September 18 at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister & Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha, included officials from the School Education Department, Samagra Shiksha, Finance, Justice & Law, ANSTA, and RMSA representatives. Discussions focused on the non-implementation of the Guwahati High Court’s judgment on scale pay, delayed mainstreaming into the State cadre, meagre salaries, and job security concerns. The government proposed the formation of a High-Level Committee to study the demands and identify workable solutions.

A follow-up meeting on September 23, chaired by Commissioner & Secretary, School Education, Kevileno Angami, saw the RMSA 2016 batch present their detailed Charter of Demands, which was accepted for review. It was decided that the High-Level Committee would include representatives from the School Education Department, Samagra Shiksha, Finance, Justice & Law, ANSTA, and the RMSA teachers themselves.

Additionally, a Sub-Committee under the School Education Department, with officials and RMSA representatives, will prepare a preliminary report for the High-Level Committee. The process is expected to be completed within six months.

Following these assurances, the RMSA 2016 batch agreed to suspend their agitation, expressing confidence that the government will address their demands promptly.

The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring transparency, fairness, and timely resolution of the concerns of teaching professionals, aiming to strengthen the education sector in the state.