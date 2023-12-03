The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has taken a clear lead in the by-elections for the Tapi constituency in Nagaland.

NDPP candidate Wangpang Konyak has taken a clear ahead of his opponents even as counting continues for the by-elections for the Tapi constituency.

Congress candidate Wanglem Konyak is in the main fray against Konyak in the by-elections today.

The counting of votes for the by-election to the Tapi Assembly seat in Nagaland's Mon district began at 8am on Sunday. The voting took place in 23 polling stations on November 7.

The bypoll was announced after NDPP MLA Noke Wangnao passed away on August 28.

A total of 15,256 voters including 7,788 men and 7,468 women were eligible to vote in the by-election. Out of the 23 polling stations in the constituency, seven polling stations were categorised as vulnerable and six were categorised as critical.

A voter turnout of 96.25 per cent took place during polling inspite of heavy security measures during polling day.