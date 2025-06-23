Nagaland targets TB-free status by 2025 as religious leaders join elimination drive

Nagaland has accelerated its fight against tuberculosis by enlisting religious leaders to combat stigma and boost awareness, a strategy that could prove crucial for the state's ambitious goal of eliminating TB by 2025.

Governor La Ganesan convened a high-level review meeting at Raj Bhavan, Kohima, on Monday to assess progress under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The session revealed a comprehensive approach that leverages the state's strong religious fabric to reach remote communities where TB detection remains challenging.

The Governor emphasised that religious leaders possess a unique influence to address the social stigma surrounding tuberculosis, which often prevents patients from seeking timely treatment. This community-based strategy represents a significant shift from purely medical interventions to socially inclusive healthcare delivery.

Health Minister Paiwang Konyak outlined the department's multi-pronged strategy focusing on surveillance strengthening, improved treatment access, and targeted outreach to vulnerable populations. The state has intensified efforts in remote areas where healthcare access remains limited.

A key development from the meeting was the push for more Nikshay Mitras - donors who provide nutritional and social support to TB patients. Officials noted that proper nutrition significantly improves treatment outcomes and patient quality of life, making community support essential for successful recovery.

Commissioner and Secretary Anoop Khinchi highlighted ongoing prevention initiatives and early detection programs. The department has prioritized inter-sectoral coordination, recognizing that TB elimination requires collaboration beyond the health sector.

Principal Secretary Y. Kikheto Sema, representing the Chief Secretary, announced plans for special health camps across all districts. These targeted initiatives aim to accelerate case detection and ensure immediate treatment access, particularly in underserved areas.

The meeting revealed detailed TB prevalence data and updates on diagnostic services, treatment adherence rates, and community health worker contributions under the National TB Elimination Programme. Officials presented encouraging progress in outreach activities, though challenges remain in reaching the most remote communities.

Church leaders and faith-based organisations will play a central role in the revised strategy, helping disseminate information and encouraging behavioural changes at the grassroots level. This approach acknowledges the deep religious connections within Nagaland's communities.

The state's comprehensive approach combines modern medical interventions with traditional community networks, potentially serving as a model for other northeastern states facing similar healthcare delivery challenges in remote terrain.

All stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to intensive collaboration, viewing the 2025 TB elimination target as achievable through sustained community engagement and strengthened healthcare systems.