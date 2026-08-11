Nagaland tax revenue rises 11.9 per cent to Rs 1,597 crore in FY26

Nagaland's tax revenue rose by Rs 170.47 crore to Rs 1,597.51 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal, registering an 11.9 per cent year-on-year growth, officials said on August 10.

The figures were presented by the Department of State Taxes during a review meeting with Governor Nand Kishore Yadav in Kohima.

According to an official release, the state's tax collection stood at Rs 1,427.03 crore in 2024-25, compared with Rs 1,358.98 crore in the previous fiscal.

GST continued to be the largest contributor to Nagaland's tax revenue, accounting for Rs 1,181.88 crore, or 74 per cent, of the total collection in 2025-26.

GST collection during the current financial year has reached Rs 450.35 crore up to July 2026, the department said.

However, officials highlighted several challenges, including manpower shortages, the need for continuous upgrades to IT infrastructure and a rising workload due to increasing taxpayer registrations and return filings.

The department also flagged the growing volume of GST data requiring scrutiny and risk assessment, along with difficulties in identifying unregistered taxpayers, detecting tax evasion and conducting field verification of high-risk taxpayers.

As part of its ‘Vision 2063 and Beyond’, the department has set ambitious revenue targets of more than Rs 2,400 crore by 2030, Rs 5,000 crore by 2038, Rs 11,000 crore by 2047 and Rs 50,000 crore by 2063, the release said.