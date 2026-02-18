Nagaland teachers continue indefinite protest as govt reaffirms regularisation process

The All Nagaland Adhoc Teachers’ Group (ANATG) (2015 batch) has announced that it will continue its indefinite protest after inconclusive talks with the state government over the regularisation of 1,166 teachers.

While discussions were held with officials, the Directorate of School Education reportedly expressed its inability to provide a definite timeline for completion of the regularisation process.

On the 12th day of their protest, members of the group convened a general meeting to deliberate on developments from a recent meeting between the Core Committee and Advisor for School Education and officials from the Directorate of School Education.

The ANATG expressed dissatisfaction over repeated requests from the government seeking submission of documents that had already been provided in 2024. The teachers raised concerns over the lack of clarity regarding the status of previously submitted papers.

Among the issues discussed was the alleged unavailability of key documents, including sanction post orders, appointment orders and release orders, many of which were reportedly destroyed during a fire incident at a government office in 2017 amid urban local body election-related unrest. The teachers stated that they could not be expected to produce such documents under the circumstances.

The group also referred to a certification issued by the Principal Director on June 27, 2025, affirming that details of all ad hoc employees appointed before June 6, 2016, had been verified. However, they alleged that the credibility of this certification was subsequently questioned, and further validation was sought.

Additionally, the teachers objected to a February 12 circular directing submission of Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APARs), noting that such requirements are typically applicable only to regular employees.

The ANATG maintained that despite complying with multiple circulars and furnishing required documents, they continued to receive repeated requests, which they viewed as an attempt to delay the process. The group warned that if their demands are not addressed promptly, the agitation may intensify.

Meanwhile, the Department of School Education reiterated that regularisation cannot be expedited due to the need for comprehensive documentation, confirmation of eligibility and compliance with government guidelines applicable to ad hoc and contractual employees in the state.

The department noted that while it acknowledged the teachers’ concerns, the process must follow prescribed procedures to ensure fairness and consistency. It highlighted that the issue of regularising ad hoc teachers dates back to appointments made in the late 1990s and 2010s. Although efforts were made to regularise services in subsequent years, including policy initiatives in 2017, the process was delayed following a court order and later policy revisions.

In 2024, the government introduced a one-time regularisation policy for eligible employees appointed before June 6, 2016. The department stressed that while it remains committed to addressing the issue, due process must be followed before a final decision can be taken.