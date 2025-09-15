Nagaland: CTAN demands court-mandated scale pay, threaten further action

The Combined Technical Association of Nagaland (CTAN) has issued a formal ultimatum to the state government, pressing for the immediate implementation of scale pay for teachers, a directive already upheld by the Gauhati High Court and the Supreme Court of India.

The call comes amid ongoing unrest affecting 133 schools statewide. Aggrieved teachers initiated a pen-down strike on August 26, and escalated to a peaceful sit-in protest starting September 8, which continues to date.

CTAN officials emphasised the government’s inaction has not only impacted teachers’ livelihoods but also disrupted students’ academic progress. “The root cause of the affected student’s academic career lies with the government’s negligence,” the association said in its letter to the Chief Secretary.

The association demanded immediate compliance with the court order, warning that failure to act will prompt further democratic measures. Convenor Er. Meshenlo Kath and Co-Convenor Er. Kaqheto stated, “Failing to comply with the genuine demands will only invite necessary democratic actions.”