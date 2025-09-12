Nagaland teachers threaten hunger strike over stalled pay scale issue

Teachers of the Nagaland RMSA-2016 batch have warned they are ready to escalate their protest, including a hunger strike, until the government implements pay scales equal to their 2013 counterparts.

The protest, now in its fifth day, reflects growing frustration among educators over what they call years of government inaction. Renbemo L. Patton, spokesperson for the Nagaland RMSA Teachers Association (NRMSATA), said, “We will not call off this agitation unless our rightful demands are met. Several members have voluntarily expressed their readiness for a hunger strike to press for justice.”

Patton accused the government of using a pending Supreme Court review petition as a delay tactic, calling it “a clear tactic to sideline our legitimate demand.” NRMSATA president Imlitemjen Imchen echoed the sentiment, highlighting the long legal battle.

“It has been over seven years and seven months in litigation, and instead of resolving the matter amicably, the government continues to drag us to court,” he said.

The association, while open to negotiations, urged authorities to provide a practical solution immediately. The teachers said protests would pause over the weekend but resume on Monday if no progress is made.

Officials from the School Education department, including Commissioner and Secretary Kevileno Angami and Mission Director Samagra Shiksha Nagaland L. Jamithung Lotha, held a high-level meeting with NRMSATA representatives on Thursday. The talks failed to yield a resolution, further deepening tensions.

The teachers emphasised the need for government action in line with Ministry of Human Resource Development and National Council of Teacher Education guidelines, warning that prolonged delays could push them toward more extreme measures. (With inputs from PTI)