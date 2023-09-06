In order to provide every adolescent between the ages of 10 and 19 with the scientific knowledge, life skills, and information they need to protect themselves from HIV infection and manage their concerns pertaining to reproductive and sexual health, the Nagaland Board of School Education and Nagaland State AIDS Control Society (NSACS) will jointly conduct a one-day training programme for teachers of the state.

The AEP, a cooperative project of the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), the Union Education Ministry, and the Department of School Education and Literacy, includes all secondary and upper secondary schools nationwide.

While the training for Kohima and Tseminyu teachers will take place on September 12 at the conference centre of the Red Cross Society in Kohima, the training for teachers in the Mokokchung, Tuensang, Mon, Phek, Wokha, Zunheboto, Dimapur, Chümoukedima, Niuland, Kiphire, Longleng, Peren, Noklak, and Shamator districts of Nagaland will take place online on September 15.

With the aim of providing accurate, age-appropriate life skills-based adolescence education in schools and providing structured education to improve knowledge and skills of adolescents to deal with challenges of life, the NSACS has been conducting training programmes for teachers under the AEP in Nagaland since 2010.

HIV/AIDS and STI, HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control), Act 2017, growing up and adolescence, reproductive sexual health, mental health, and drug misuse are a few of the topics that will be covered throughout this course.

All heads of registered institutions in the Nagaland districts of Kohima and Tseminyu have been instructed by the organisers to send one teacher to the conference.

Additionally, they requested that one teacher be delegated by each head of a recognised school in the Mokokchung, Tuensang, Mon, Phek, Wokha, Zunheboto, Dimapur, Chümoukedima, Niuland, Kiphire, Longleng, Peren, Noklak, and Shamator districts of Nagaland to join the online conference.

The district WhatsApp groups and school email addresses will then receive the link to register for the training programme.

Teachers from all the registered schools are required to attend, and their presence will be inspected.